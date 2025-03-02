Since I started using the Google Pixel 9 Pro, I have incorporated Gemini into my life more and more. Calling the assistant on my Pixel smartphone is easy. I hold down the power button, a box appears at the bottom of the screen, and the assistant listens automatically. I chat with Gemini every day, if not multiple times a day.

What’s great is that you can ask single questions or have a free-flowing two-way conversation using the Gemini Live button. You can ask about what’s on the screen, so you can run a Google search on a pair of shoes you spotted on Instagram or find out more about a news story. Long story short, there are countless ways to use Gemini, and here are my favorites.

5 Writing emails and texts

The speediest way to send messages

Close

Gemini is great for drafting and sending emails and messages to your contacts. Tell the assistant what you want to say and to whom, and it will do the rest.

If I’m not sure how to word an email, it makes useful suggestions. When I reply to text messages, it speeds things up. Sometimes, I need to edit the message a fair amount, but I find it helpful when I’m stuck or in a hurry.

You don’t need to unlock your phone to send a quick text or WhatsApp or to make a phone call. This feature isn’t switched on by default, so to make sure you can use it, go to the Gemini on the lock screen section of Gemini’s settings and toggle on Make calls and send messages without unlocking.

4 Summarizing web pages and explaining topics

Easy breakdowns of complicated topics

Close

Gemini is a great way to summarize and explain web pages. You don’t need to read the entire article to find out if it has what you want. You can get a short summary of it instead. I find this helpful when I Google topics like investing in stocks. At the moment, you’ll only see an explanation of what’s included in the text, but hopefully, in the future, you’ll get a list of the key points.

I also use Gemini to explain complex topics in a digestible way. Recently, I asked it to “explain black holes to me like I’m a child,” and Gemini thoroughly described what they are in a way that the most science-adverse person could understand.

3 Finding documents and information in Google Workspace

An easy way to find lost files and emails

Close

There’s no need to search for a file or document in your Google Drive. You can ask Gemini. For example, I asked Gemini to find a payslip. It brought up a list of relevant documents I had stored. How well this works will depend on how well you name your files and folders.

You can use this same command to search your Gmail. I asked Gemini to find a discount code an online retailer sent me, and there it was! It took seconds rather than the minutes I would have spent looking for it.

2 Planning for the week ahead

Inspiration, ingredients, and instructions

Close

I regularly use Gemini to plan my week, whether that’s meals or weekend activities. If I’m not sure what to have for dinner but have a bunch of food in my refrigerator, I ask Gemini for recipe ideas using those ingredients. The assistant offers a few options and briefly explains how to make them. You can do the same for making cocktails.

Similarly, if you’re making meal plans for the week, you can ask Gemini to help. It gives you a sample plan for each day. If you use Gemini Live, you can take out anything you don’t like. Not all of it will suit, but it’s great for inspiration.

Another way I use Gemini is to find activities, restaurants, and bars to visit on the weekend. Having a two-way conversation means you can narrow things down to exactly what you’re looking for, allowing Gemini to describe a few options, including information on the menu, location, and vibe.

1 Creating checklists

Don’t forget anything important

Close

Gemini can help create checklists, whether it’s a to-do list from your spouse’s text message or a packing list before you go on holiday. I use this feature when I’m in a rush so that I won’t forget anything important.

The last time I went on a weekend getaway, I asked Gemini to help me pack. It came up with a comprehensive list of items split into sections like clothing, electronics, toiletries, and more. It also made clever suggestions I wouldn’t have thought of, like earplugs and an eye mask.

Are there limitations to Gemini?

Gemini is a new tool, so it’s not always accurate. It occasionally misunderstands you, and there is a risk that some of its answers aren’t entirely true, which is worth remembering if you use it for anything serious like studying or working. Still, it works well most of the time, and this AI chatbot is improving and learning all the time.

Google has access to Gemini user data for three years after its input. While it’s not associated with specific individuals, avoid sharing sensitive or confidential information with the chatbot.

Get to know Gemini a little better

If you have an Android phone, you should use Google’s Gemini chatbot. It’s a clever tool with loads of uses. Find answers to your questions, create images, compose messages, summarize documents and web pages, translate text, plan your week, get recommendations, organize your schedule, and more. When you get to know Gemini, you’ll find your own way of incorporating it into your life.

Gemini is available for any smartphone running Android 10 or later. It’s available in the Google Play Store and you can download it for iOS from the Apple App Store. If you use a PC, there’s a browser version of Gemini. Plus, a Google One membership gives you access to Gemini across the entire Google Workspace, including Google Docs, Slides, and Gmail, and unlocks Gemini Advanced and 2TB of Google Drive storage. The subscription costs $19.99 per month in the US, and students can get it for $9.99 per month.