Google is pushing out its AI service Gemini to nearly all of its popular products. From Gmail and Docs to Maps and Messages, Google's answer to ChatGPT is everywhere lately. Unsurprisingly, it's coming to your Chrome browser soon, but maybe in more ways than you would expect. There are hints that Google could be primed to use Gemini to give password suggestions to Chrome users.

There have been some intriguing proposed updates to Chrome submitted to the Gerrit code-management system for Google's browser (spotted by Leopeva64). Part of the update looks to be window dressing, such as the new bit of code that indicates that the AI-generated text will be "... shown next to a generated password describing it as a suggestion," implying that the AI-generated text will be auxillary to the Chrome-generated password, not the source of it. Other parts of the update seem to be quality-of-life upgrades that may take the form of finding a direct link to change the user password, or finding the site requirements for passwords.

Honestly, this is the kind of work that AI should be doing for us. Jumping through link after link just to reset your password isn't fun, and if Gemini can take some of that burden off of my shoulders, I'm all for it. But, these updates to Chrome are not live, and they're not available to try out just yet. These changes are listed as "WIP" in Gerrit and haven't undergone any code review by Chromium personnel.

Not today, but soon

As with all news of this kind, there's no way to know when or if we'll be able to see this in action. But given the relentless proliferation of AI tools over the past two years, it wouldn't be surprising to see, if not this potential update, then some other tool leveraging the power of Gemini. In the meantime, Google has been steadily pushing forward with its passwordless authentication initiative, passkeys. And if you're not sure what those are, we've got an explainer ready to help you out.