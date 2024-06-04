Summary Google recently rolled out a YouTube Music extension for Gemini for controlling music playback.

Gemini users could soon access Spotify through an extension, controlling playback and accessing playlists after connecting accounts.

References to the extension were spotted in the latest Google app for Android.

Google has gone all in on Gemini, integrating it across its various services and making it smarter with every passing month. It started the Google Assistant to Gemini transition earlier this year, despite the latter lacking many features, like the ability to play music and set reminders. But since February 2024, Google has been hard at work bringing Gemini on par with Assistant in such aspects. As a part of this, the YouTube Music extension for Gemini recently went live, allowing you to use the AI assistant to play music. It appears the company is also working on a Spotify extension for its chatbot.

A teardown of the Google app v15.22.29.29.arm64 by Android Authority reveals that Google is developing a Spotify extension for Gemini. Like the YT Music extension, the Spotify extension will enable Gemini to interact with the world's most popular music streaming service. You can then use Gemini to control music playback on Spotify, play your favorite playlists or artists, and more.

The strings "Spotify requires sign in" and "Starting to play on Spotify" associated with the code further confirm this functionality.

Once the Spotify extension goes live, you must enable it manually from gemini.google.com/extensions. As a part of the process, you must log into your Spotify account to connect the two services. This will allow Gemini to access and manage your Spotify library, including viewing your playback history and other preferences. Since Spotify offers audiobooks and podcasts, Gemini should be able to handle its playback as well.

Gemini should also be able to handle complex Spotify-related commands like it currently does with YT Music, like "Find the song that goes [song lyrics]" and Search for songs similar to [song name] by [artist name]."

Will Google also release extensions for other music apps?

Unlike Assistant, Google is taking an extension-based approach to Gemini's integration with third-party apps and services. So, you might have to wait a while for Google to develop a Gemini extension for other music streaming services like Apple Music or Amazon Music. That is unless the company enables other companies to develop Gemini extensions for their apps or services themselves.