Google has been rapidly improving Gemini since its introduction earlier this year. Despite this, the company's AI-powered chatbot needs a lot more work before it can fully replace Google Assistant on your phone. Right now, if you use Gemini as the default assistant on your Android phone, it will pass off certain commands, including those related to Google Home, to Google Assistant, slowing down the entire process. It appears Google will soon fix this major Gemini annoyance with new extensions.

Currently, Google Gemini features extensions for Google Maps, Google Flights, Hotels, YouTube, YouTube Music, and Workspace. Once enabled, you can use Gemini to pull real-time flight information and hotel prices or ask the chatbot to search through your files or emails. For other tasks, like controlling your smart home or calling your wife, Gemini will hand over those commands to Google Assistant for processing.

A teardown of Google app v15.29.34.29 beta by Android Authority reveals Google is working on several new Gemini extensions, including one for Google Home and the Phone app. The former will apparently allow the AI-powered chatbot to control smart home devices linked to your Google account. Similarly, the Phone extension will enable Gemini to "make phone calls through the Google Phone app."

Google is also working on a Utilities extension that will enable Gemini to control everyday actions on your phone, like "take photos, open apps, and adjust the volume." Google Assistant currently handles all these commands.

Alongside the above extensions, the Google app beta contains references to Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks extensions for Gemini, which were announced at Google I/O 2024 in May this year. While not mentioned, the extensions should allow you to add new calendar events and create new notes or tasks directly using Gemini. They should also allow the chatbot to pull relevant information when prompted.

New Google Gemini extensions might roll out soon

Google's Pixel 9-focused event is scheduled for August 13. Several leaks point to the company heavily focusing on Gemini with its upcoming Pixels, including bundling one year of free access to the chatbot's premium plan. So, it makes sense for Google to supercharge Gemini's capabilities with the new extensions at the event.