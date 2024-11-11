Key Takeaways Google's AI chatbot Gemini is now accessible via a standalone iPhone app.

The app is currently only available in the Philippines as Google irons out all the bugs.

The app will bring Gemini Live to the iPhone and support Live Activity for continuous interaction.

On the web, you can access Google's AI-powered chatbot Gemini from its website. It is also available in Gmail, Google Docs, and other Google services. On the best Android smartphones, Google Gemini is available as a standalone app and as a Google Assistant replacement. On iPhones, you can access the AI chatbot through the Gemini tab in the Google app, though the experience is not the same, with features like Gemini Live missing. This could soon change, with Google working on a standalone Gemini app for iPhone.

Google has apparently released a dedicated Gemini app for the iPhone in the Philippines, though it is not yet ready for release and is still being tested. The screenshots and videos shared by leaker Aaron on X reveal that the app will provide access to Gemini Live and other advanced features.

More importantly, it will allow faster and direct access to Gemini. Right now, you must open the Google app on the iPhone and switch to the Gemini tab to talk to the AI chatbot.

It also supports Live Activity on the iPhone, so you can talk to the AI chatbot even when the app is not in the foreground. However, the entire experience is quite buggy, which explains why Google has not yet pushed the app live on the US App Store.

If you are in the Philippines, you can download the standalone Gemini app for iPhone from the App Store.

Google Gemini could become a lot more powerful in the future

Google is working on some big upgrades to Gemini to make it smarter and more powerful. The company envisions making Gemini a "universal AI agent helpful in everyday life."

To achieve this, it is working on Project Jarvis, which will allow Gemini to book flights, buy products, and research topics for you. This will be powered by Gemini 2.0, which could be released this December. Google may release the standalone Gemini app for iPhone worldwide around the same time.

A dedicated Gemini app will allow Google to roll out advanced Gemini features to iPhone users faster. Plus, it can help when Apple allows Gemini to integrate with Apple Intelligence.