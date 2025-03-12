Summary Google Gemini collects far more user data than other mainstream AI chatbots, beating the second chatbot in the list by a significant 46% margin.

Some AI chatbots, like Copilot, Poe, and Jasper, share user data with third parties, in many cases, for targeted ads.

Google's history of data collection and potential data leaks raises concerns about the privacy of users' personal information.

Google Gemini is the all-powerful AI tool baked into all our favorite Android phones, offering deep integrations with Extensions. These Extensions function like AI agents, automating tasks on your behalf, whether it’s crafting a custom YouTube Music playlist or booking flights and hotels — features Siri can only dream of. But as you’d expect, handling such deep, cross-app requests needs a whole lot of personal contexts, and Gemini indeed seems to be the most privacy AI chatbot of the lot by a huge margin.

When China’s DeepSeek AI made headlines a few weeks ago, a lot of users raised concerns around its privacy practices since China is particularly notorious for the kind and amount of user data it requires local companies to store. But as it turns out, Google’s generative AI tools collect far more user data than any other mainstream alternative.

According to research by Surfshark VPN, reported by TechRadar, Gemini collects 22 types of data out of 35 tested — leading the pack by a significant margin. The chatbot on the second spot, Poe, trails far behind at 15. That’s a staggering 46% difference! For reference, Microsoft Copilot stands at 13, ChatGPT and Perplexity at 10, while Grok collects 7 kinds of user data.

The problem isn’t just what these AI tools collect, it’s also where that data goes. Some chatbots don’t just hoard your information; they pass it on, too. Surfshark’s research found that Copilot, Poe, and Jasper share user data, including contact info, location, and search history, with third parties, often to serve you targeted ads.

Source: Surfshark/TechRadar

Google’s infamous data-hungry past

If you’ve been following Google’s journey, this news shouldn’t shock you. Google has a long history of collecting excessive personal data under the pretense of better features and seamless integrations. In reality, much of this data ends up being used for hyper-personalized ads. And while Google has tried to make amends recently, it has been accused of tracking users even in Incognito mode in the past. Google may be a tech giant, but it’s still not immune to data leaks. The more data it hoards, the higher the risk of something slipping through the cracks.