Summary Google introduces Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER for physical AI outputs, based on Gemini 2.0.

Project Astra enhances AI assistants' ability to recognize and respond to physical objects in real time.

CEO Sundar Pichai highlights both Gemini Robotics models' potential to help robots respond and adapt to their surroundings.

When we talk about the future of Google Gemini and other artificial intelligence chatbots, we usually aren’t talking about AI interacting with the physical world. Sure, there are plenty of things that Gemini does that we have overlooked in the past, but until today, we could semi-confidently say that the benefits of Gemini’s capabilities were felt specifically in the digital realm. Project Astra, Google’s vision for the world of AI digital assistants, is something that we first said was the Google Glass we deserved in the year 2024 (we still deserve it in 2025). Combined with Project Astra, Google is taking Gemini to realms mostly unseen today with Gemini Robotics.

Google announced on its blog DeepMind, parent company Alphabet Inc.’s artificial intelligence research lab, that it is introducing two new AI models that will “lay the foundation for a new generation of helpful robots.” The first model, Gemini Robotics, is a model that combines Gemini 2.0 with physical actions as a new output. The second model, Gemini Robotics-ER (ER stands for embodied reasoning), is a more advanced version of the “basic” Gemini Robotics that bakes in “advanced spatial understanding” and allows roboticists to run their own programs. Given that both are built on top of Gemini 2.0’s impressive features, we’re both excited and a bit nervous to see how capable physical AI outputs will become. Skynet references are so overplayed…

Project Astra's connection

This begs for the connection between Gemini Robotics and Project Astra to be discussed. Project Astra is an experimental AT assistant that utilizes your device’s camera and microphone to respond in real time. You can show the assistant a water bottle, for instance, in a Zoom-call-like experience, and Project Astra’s AI will be able to recognize and respond directly to the water bottle’s existence in the physical sense. It’s something that feels like science fiction, but its era is closer than you might think, especially with the advent of Gemini Robotics.

CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai posted on X about these specific models, saying that they “enable robots to draw from Gemini’s multimodal understanding of the world to make changes on the fly + adapt to their surroundings.” Given that he touted Astra’s potential last month, there’s no doubt Google is going all-out to advance the project. We’d be shocked if we didn’t see more info about Project Astra and how it relates to Gemini Robotics at Google I/O 2025 in May.