With 2024 nearly behind us, AI chatbots have become essential for many, with ChatGPT as the go-to option. In fact, OpenAI's Sam Altman recently noted that ChatGPT is now the 8th most visited website globally. However, Google has been steadily improving its own chatbot, Gemini, and it's quickly catching up. Here are a few reasons why Google Gemini might be a better choice than ChatGPT for you.

7 Gemini offers multiple responses for every query

More answers mean more perspectives

While ChatGPT is great at answering questions, it provides only one response at a time. Google Gemini, however, generates three different responses to each question by default; you can simply tap the Show drafts button to view these alternative answers. In contrast, with ChatGPT, you need to manually click the regenerate button if you want a different response.

As shown in the screenshot above, when I asked Gemini to help me write a leave application, it offered three unique responses in varying styles. This feature is particularly useful for creative tasks, like drafting emails or documents, as it instantly provides multiple options to choose from.

6 Gemini offers more concise responses

Direct answers without unnecessary details

Close

When it comes to response style, Google's Gemini often provides more concise, to-the-point answers compared to ChatGPT. ChatGPT tends to be more verbose, even with simple questions. While you can ask it to shorten or summarize, if you prefer quick, straightforward responses, Gemini is a better fit.

For instance, as shown above, I asked both chatbots how vaccines work. ChatGPT's answer was around 350 words, while Gemini returned a shorter response that covered all the essential points.

5 Gemini can understand more complex queries

Handles longer prompts thanks to a higher token limit

One of Gemini's standout advantages over ChatGPT is its significantly higher context window (token limit). While OpenAI's GPT-4 model can handle up to 128,000 tokens, Google Gemini 1.5 Pro boasts a token limit of one million. Simply put, this means Gemini can process much longer and more complex queries with ease. It can dive deeper into your request, picking up details that might be lost in models with lower token limits.

For instance, if you need to work with lengthy PDFs or want an AI chatbot to summarize a large text document, Gemini will handle the task more effectively than ChatGPT.

4 Google Gemini is readily available

Built-in on Android — no need for extra downloads

The best part about using Gemini is its seamless availability on Android devices. While Google offers a standalone Gemini app, you can also access it by simply switching your default assistant to Gemini in your Android settings. In fact, on newer devices like the Pixel 9 series, Google is even shipping Gemini as the default assistant, replacing Google Assistant.

In contrast, using ChatGPT on Android requires downloading a separate app from the Play Store, which isn't as convenient as Gemini. Moreover, Gemini is being integrated across Google's suite of apps and services — but more on that below.

3 Gemini can access Google's services

Integrates seamlessly with Drive, YouTube, Gmail, and more

With Gemini being a Google product, it benefits from seamless integration with the many Google services we use daily. Google has rolled out Gemini extensions for YouTube, Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more, in recent months, allowing Gemini to work natively within these apps.

And since Gemini connects through your Google account, it already has the information it needs. For example, you can ask Gemini to find a specific email, summarize a long email, or insert its responses directly into Google Docs without any copying and pasting. You can even have it summarize YouTube videos or pull up photos from past trips.

I asked Gemini to pull up details about my recent flights with a specific airline, and it showed exactly what I needed. I did not have to dig through my Gmail to search manually. With these integrations, Gemini delivers a more connected experience than ChatGPT, which lacks built-in support for popular services and often requires you to manually input information.

2 Gemini's free plan allows unlimited image creation

Generate as many images as you like with no limits

If you often use AI chatbots for generating images, Gemini may be the best choice. Even on its free plan, Google allows unlimited image creation with as many tweaks as you need. Not only that, but the company also provides access to its latest Imagen 3 AI model without restrictions. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's free plan limits users to three images every 24 hours, which may not be enough for many.

1 Gemini's paid plan offers more value

Includes 2TB Google storage and a longer free trial

While both ChatGPT and Gemini offer paid plans at $20 per month, Google's AI One Premium plan provides notably more value. For the same price, you get access to Gemini Advanced (powered by the high-performance Gemini Pro model) and an additional 2TB of Google storage, usable across Drive, Photos, and other services.

With the paid plan, you also benefit from Gemini's integration into Google Workspace apps like Docs and Gmail. Additionally, Google offers a two-month free trial for Gemini's paid version, while ChatGPT doesn't provide any free trial. ChatGPT's paid plan simply grants access to all AI models with increased usage, without any additional perks.

Gemini is bridging the gap with ChatGPT

While OpenAI may have had an early lead in the AI chatbot race, Google has quickly closed the gap. Given how integral Google services are to daily life — whether it's watching videos on YouTube or navigating with Maps — Gemini's integration across these platforms gives it a substantial advantage over ChatGPT. Gemini is undeniably one of the best alternatives to ChatGPT available today.