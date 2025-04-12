Summary The Audio Overview tool made its way to Google Gemini last month, but the feature is currently broken.

Trying to generate an Audio Overview returns an error message, with the issue impacting both free and paid tiers of Gemini.

Fortunately, Audio Overviews appear to be functioning normally in NotebookLM.

Audio Overviews are among the more exciting aspects of Google's NotebookLM, enabling users to convert several paragraphs of text into an engaging audio conversation no different from a "deep dive" podcast. The feature trickled down to Google Gemini on the web and its mobile apps last month, available to both free and paying subscribers. Unfortunately, not all is well with Audio Overviews as of this weekend, with the powerful AI tool unable to generate new overviews.