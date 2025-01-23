Summary Google has introduced a new, smaller UI for Gemini's overlay on Android, allowing users to see more of the screen while retaining functionality.

The updated UI includes contextual chips that change depending on the app in use, providing relevant options like "Ask about screen" or "Ask about video."

The rollout appears to be server-side, but updating the Google app and restarting the phone may help users access the new compact overlay.

Even with the Galaxy S25 series dominating headlines, Google made sure to carve out some of its own time in Samsung's spotlight. In fact, the Mountain View company's fingerprints are all over the new S25 models, particularly when it comes to their new Gemini-powered features. With all the work going into Google's flagship AI product lately, it's not much of a surprise that a major Gemini change is rolling out the day after those big announcements.

As of this morning, we're seeing a new compact UI for Gemini's assistant overlay on Android. The updated version allows you to see much more of the screen underneath while retaining almost all the old UI's functionality.

Close

The old Gemini assistant overlay (left) compared to the new one (right).

The new UI shows contextual chips, depending on what app you're using. On a website or in the Messages app, for example, the chip says Ask about screen. In the YouTube app, it says Ask about video. On your home screen, it doesn't show a chip at all.

The + button on the left opens a bottom sheet menu where you can attach images from your Camera or Gallery. The button on the far right activates Gemini Live.

Tapping the microphone icon makes Gemini stop or start listening. In order to type to the assistant, you have to tap the middle of the bar (where it says Ask Gemini). That area is a text input field, but it's not incredibly obvious.

Close

Gemini's new contextual chips (1, 2), bottom sheet (3), and text input field (4).

We're seeing this UI on almost all the devices we tested this morning, both on the stable and beta channels. Normally, Gemini UI changes are tied to latent code in the Google app, as the Gemini app itself is more of a stub. Google flips a server-side switch to activate this latent code on an account-by-account basis, and it appears to be in the wider stages of a rollout.

In our testing, this UI was present with the latest Google app beta (16.2.39) as well as the latest stable version (16.1.43). Our Gemini app version was 1.0.686588308, which is also the latest (there is no beta). If you're not seeing the compact overlay yet, make sure both apps are up-to-date and restart your phone.

Thanks: Armando, Eduardo, and Ibrahim!