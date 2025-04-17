Summary Eligible US college students can access Gemini Advanced for free until Spring 2026 by signing up for the Google One AI Premium plan.

Sign ups for this offer close on June 30, 2025. Google suggests claiming it before then to get Google One AI Premium plan for free.

Gemini Advanced offers Google's most advanced large language models, while NotebookLM Plus helps students parse longer documents and generate audio overviews — both included in the plan.

Gemini is a powerful AI-powered chatbot — from live two-way voice chats to analyzing your large files — and it’s a real perk that comes baked into even budget Android phones. You can take Gemini’s capabilities a couple of notches higher with the paid Google One AI Premium Plan, which gives you access to Google’s most advanced large language models and deeper AI integration across services like Gmail and Docs. Just as the college year is about to begin, Google has a special treat for students in the US: free access to Gemini Advanced to help make college life a little easier to sail through.