Summary Google Gemini has rolled out its powerful new 2.5 Pro experimental model to non-paying users, just days after its arrival on Gemini Advanced.

Despite being available to free users, there will be some restrictions in place, such as rate limits.

The Gemini 2.5 Pro experimental model brings improvements to coding, math, and science queries, while also outranking industry competitors in benchmarks.

Google Gemini recently unleashed its latest and greatest 2.5 Pro model, calling it their "most intelligent AI model." Much like most model updates or launches, Google said it will be available exclusively to subscribers of Gemini Advanced. If you've tracked Gemini updates closely, like we have, you'll know it's not uncommon for some of the features in the paid tier to trickle down to non-paying users. This typically takes several weeks or even months, in some cases. However, the company is trying a different tactic with Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental.

In a post on X/Twitter over the weekend, the Google Gemini team announced the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to all users. The new model is only available on the web version of Gemini right now, though smartphone users can take the new model for a spin by visiting gemini.google.com from the mobile browser of their choice.

This is a bit of a surprise, especially given Tuesday's announcement that the new model is only available to users paying for the Gemini Advanced subscription. In the meantime, Google said it is "working hard" to bring the 2.5 Pro experimental model to all smartphone users, though a timeline wasn't provided.

Gemini 2.5 Pro is accessible for free, but there are limits in place

The reasoning behind Google's change of heart is unclear, though it's quite evident why some Gemini Advanced subscribers would be irked by this. In response to one such user, the Gemini account specified that subscribers also benefit from a larger context window, adding that free users have rate limits on their queries. Gemini's rate limits for each tier and model can be viewed here.

This won't be the first time Google has made a paid feature available to non-paying customers, and certainly won't be the last. In February, we saw the file upload feature arrive for users on the free tier following months of exclusivity to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

There are many reasons to try out the new 2.5 Pro experimental model, which features better advanced reasoning and coding performance. This model has also exhibited better performance than its industry rivals in common coding, math, and science benchmarks, while debuting at #1 on the LMArena leaderboard.