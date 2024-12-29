Summary Google's main objective for Gemini in 2025 is 'scaling Gemini on the consumer side,' aiming to make it the 16th Google product to reach 500 million monthly users.

CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the urgency of Gemini's development due to increased competition in the AI market, stating the need to 'move faster as a company.'

DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis revealed that Gemini products will "evolve massively" with numerous updates expected in the first half of 2025.

Google's 2024 was dominated by Gemini-related announcements. All the way back in February, the tech giant rebranded the AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini, followed by the release of several new and advanced models to further improve the chatbot's capabilities.

A standalone Gemini application landed on iOS back in November, finally bringing access to the chatbot's conversational Gemini Live assistant to more users, with Google Chrome on desktop likely next in line.

Google's 2025 outlook for Gemini points towards a continuation of this trajectory with "Scaling Gemini on the consumer side" being Google's primary focus, as indicated by CEO Sundar Pichai in a recent strategy meeting with employees (via CNBC).

The CEO emphasized the urgency of quickly developing, stating that the stakes are high due to increased competition in the AI field. "I think it’s really important we internalize the urgency of this moment, and need to move faster as a company," said Pichai. "These are disruptive moments. In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solve real user problems."

The tech giant currently has 15 apps that have hit the five-hundred million monthly user mark, with Gemini being positioned as the 16th Google app/service to reach the milestone. "Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year," said Pichai.

Google is already seeing a surge in the number of users opting for the Gemini mobile app since its launch in February, with 2025 likely to accelerate the trend. Google DeepMind's co-founder Demis Hassabis added that "the products themselves are going to evolve massively over the next year or two" — with a trove of Gemini updates coming in the first half of 2025. Hassabis said that in response to an employee question about OpenAI's ChatGPT becoming synonymous with AI.

Hassabis also added that DeepMind's experimental AI prototype, Project Astra, will be updated in the first half of 2025, with no plans to charge $200 a month "like other companies" (OpenAI) for its functionality.