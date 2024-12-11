This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Generative AI was every tech company's focus in 2023 thanks to its undeniable potential — but as the calendar turned over to 2024, stagnation set in and things became more iterative. When Google released Gemini 1.0 almost exactly one year ago, multimodal AI was its primary focus, allowing input and output through various forms of media. Now, as the potential for AI agents injects new life into the scene, Gemini 2.0 has arrived to connect some dots between that multimodal past and the agentic future.

Google announced Gemini 2.0 on its blog today, with a foreword from CEO Sundar Pichai (via The Verge). The headlining changes are native image and audio abilities and built-in access to external tools like Google Search, but there's a lot more going on under the surface.