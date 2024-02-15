Summary Google has fully embraced its Gemini AI branding, naming its chatbot and Android assistant Gemini, and rolling out the Gemini 1.0 Ultra model.

Gemini Pro has been upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, with capabilities that rival Gemini 1.0 Ultra's, offering dramatically enhanced performance and the ability to process large amounts of information.

Gemini 1.5 Pro supports millions of tokens of multimodal input, allowing analysis and reporting on entire books, document collections, and even full-length movies, better positioning Gemini to compete with ChatGPT.

Google's all in on its Gemini AI branding, giving its chatbot and Android assistant the name last week, while at the same time rolling out its Gemini 1.0 Ultra model to power it all. While Ultra is currently reserved for developers and Google Cloud customers, regular users can already access Gemini Pro — and today, the company announced that model is being upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, with capabilities that are already meeting or exceeding Gemini 1.0 Ultra's.

In its announcement, Google claims Gemini 1.5 Pro offers "dramatically enhanced performance," already competing with the higher-tiered Gemini Ultra model in terms of quality, while using less computing power in the process. This is largely made possible with a new Mixture-of-Experts architecture, which allows Gemini 1.5 to only run relevant parts of its model to answer your queries instead of the entire thing each time (via The Verge).

But most of the focus of today's announcement is on Gemini 1.5 Pro's ability to process huge amounts of information. Google offered the example of feeding Gemini 1.5 Pro a 402-page transcript from the Apollo 11 moon mission, which then allowed it to quickly understand the full story and even identify fun details throughout. You can see this in action in the demo video below.

Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist at Google DeepMind and Google Research, highlighted some of the biggest changes in a Twitter thread. At a maximum, Gemini 1.5 Pro supports 1 million tokens of multimodal input, which is to say you can feed it a lot of information at one time. This means you can get Gemini to analyze and report on things like entire books, document collections, and even full-length movies, opening up a new world of possibilities. While the 1-million token limit will be reserved for early testers at first, a 128,000 token context window will soon be available in Gemini 1.5 Pro's wider release.

If things seem like they're moving at a breakneck pace, that's because they are — Google only debuted Gemini a little over two months ago, and it's already moving into a position where it seems to be comfortable going head to head with the likes of ChatGPT. But the pace of software evolution is expected to continue its acceleration as we get deeper into the AI era, opening up new possibilities in virtually all aspects of life.