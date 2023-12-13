Summary Google is improving Gboard's language functionality for Spanish speakers, making it easier to type in proper, articulate sentences and reducing autocorrect issues.

The Spanish Language Dictionary of the Royal Academy is being integrated into Gboard and Search, providing users with access to accurate Spanish word meanings and pronunciations.

Google has been expanding its Spanish language offerings across various platforms, including Smart Compose, Google Translate, Google Meet, and smart home products. The updates to Gboard and Search are part of this commitment.

Since Google released Gboard for Android as a substantial update to its existing virtual keyboard app in 2016, it's cemented itself as a premier option as far as keypads go. In its current form, Gboard features everything from built-in Google Translate, a predictive typing engine, Floating Keyboard, and even the ability to mash-up certain emojis.

In a blog post on today, Edgar Camelo, Google's Strategic Partner Development Manager, confirmed that the company is continuing to improve the keyboard's language functionality, announcing two new updates that will bring welcome improvements when using Spanish in both Search and Gboard. The changes are part of the company's partnership with the Spanish Language and Artificial Intelligence (LEIA), a project created by the Real Academia Española (REA) in an effort to enhance the use of the Spanish language in various technological environments.

On Gboard, Google has promised the inclusion of the REA's Spanish vocabulary into the virtual keyboard, which will look to make typing proper, articulate sentences in Spanish less of a hassle for users. As for search, the Spanish Language Dictionary of the Royal Academy will also be integrated into the platform.

Through the use of Gboard's AI language models, users can now expect faster autocorrect on native Spanish words such as García, Rodríguez, and Coruña, as well as words with specific accents such as música. Prior to the announced update, those words would be susceptible to being incorrectly flagged for spelling mistakes or prone to unneeded autocorrect. Additionally, Google says that hundreds of thousands of new words are being brought to the keyboard app, making the Spanish language on Gboard more complete than ever.

Related The Google Pixel 8's new multi-language dictation is less than perfekt The Pixel 8's local multilingual dictation is better than the competition, but voice typing in general leaves a lot to be desired

Google is also spreading the love to its Search engine, revealing that the updated Spanish Language Dictionary will be brought over and implemented into Search, allowing for users to look up the specific meanings of Spanish words and phrases. As Spanish is an incredibly broad and varied language, Google is ensuring that each vernacular is covered, with 23 distinct Spanish language academies around the world making up the Search dictionary.

The recent news comes on the back of Google's commitment over the past few years to expand its reach to the Spanish-speaking community by working to offer increased presence of the Spanish language in its tools. This stretches across a variety of the company's platforms, with features such as Spanish grammar suggestions being added to Smart Compose and Docs, and automatic translations powered by machine learning in Google Translate.

Google has even implemented Spanish live captions in Google Meet on mobile and other bilingual options in its smart home products, such as Google Assistant and the Nest Hub/Nest Hub Max.

It appears the changes are live as of today, with Google stating that both major advances have been implemented on Gboard and Search, respectively.