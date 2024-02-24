Summary Gboard's Scan Text feature is rolling out to users, allowing for easy text capture using the camera.

Users can copy text from images directly through Gboard, eliminating the need to switch between different apps like Google Lens.

This isn't exactly a new concept, as Samsung Keyboard has allowed users to scan content using the camera for a while now.

Gboard comes by default on most Android phones and is comfortably one of our favorite keyboard apps. We've seen a fair bit of Gboard-related updates in the recent past, with some beta features like seamless voice typing also appearing on the keyboard. Similarly, back in November, we came across a minor but quite useful addition with Gboard beta version 13.6 — a Scan Text option using the camera. Google is now beginning to roll out this particular feature for Gboard users in some regions.

The Scan Text option was visible to one of our tipsters a couple of days ago, with Android expert Mishaal Rahman later corroborating the news of its arrival on X/Twitter. Rahman also provided detailed screenshots of the feature using the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Despite its seemingly widespread appearance, Scan Text is currently absent from my Android phone, even after switching from the stable to the beta version of Gboard.

Scan Text is a valuable addition to Gboard, especially for individuals who frequently rely on services like Google Lens to scan text via the phone's camera. When activated, Scan Text will convert the bottom area of the screen into a viewfinder, with a shutter key to capture an image. Users can then tap the screen to copy the text partially or fully and use the Insert button to paste it onto the text field.

It's worth remembering that Google isn't the first to bring this particular feature to its keyboard, as Samsung Keyboard has offered an identical text scanning functionality since One UI 5. Nevertheless, Gboard users will appreciate the inclusion of Scan Text, as it saves the trouble of switching back and forth from another app, like Google Lens, to scan images that contain text.

In related Gboard news, the team is also working on improving its AI proofreading tool by letting users selectively proofread only a portion of the text rather than entire paragraphs. Much like the Scan Text feature, this proofreading tool hasn't made it to all users just yet, though it's been on the beta channel for a few months now.

Thanks: Moshe