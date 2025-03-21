Summary Pixel phones are not known for their performance due to their outdated Tensor chips and Mali GPUs.

Google has been improving the GPU performance of its Tensor chips through GPU driver updates.

Recent GPU driver updates have resulted in significant performance boosts for Pixel phones, especially in gaming and machine learning tasks.

Pixel phones are not known for their performance. Despite their premium price, the Tensor chips powering Google’s phones lag a generation or two behind other flagship mobile SoCs, and that's with inferior power efficiency. The Mali GPU inside Tensor SoCs doesn’t impress either, falling noticeably short of Snapdragon’s Adreno GPU, which is why gamers tend to steer clear of Pixel phones. Unlike other phone manufacturers, Google can leverage its software expertise to extract more performance from its Tensor chips, and that’s precisely what it has been doing quietly, making its GPUs faster with updates.

Several Pixel owners on Reddit have reported significantly higher GPU benchmark scores in Geekbench than when the phone initially launched, with the biggest gains coming in the Vulkan API benchmark. So, how big are the gains? According to an Android Authority report, the Pixel 7a now scores 62% higher than average in Geekbench 6, while the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 have seen their scores jump by 31% and 32%, respectively.

While there aren’t any specific numbers to confirm if this performance bump extends to gaming, you should notice a tangible improvement in your Pixel’s gaming experience, especially for games and apps that use the Vulkan API. The faster performance should also extend to apps and machine learning tasks.

Newer GPU drivers have helped improve performance