In the wake of Google’s decision to shut down its game streaming service Stadia earlier this year, the project’s General Manager Phil Harrison mentioned the company isn’t giving up on the idea of gaming entirely, and we could see the underlying tech make its way to other Google services, Including YouTube. Now, we are learning of the first steps in this direction, with YouTube reportedly testing a new gaming product called Playables.

YouTube is already one of the hottest destinations for our eyeballs thanks to its massive library of user-generated content. The service also has a strong foothold in the video game streaming space, rivaling the likes of Amazon’s Twitch. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports that YouTube CEO Neal Mohan wants to dig the brand’s heels deeper in the gaming space, to offset the slowdown in advertising revenue.

To this effect, YouTube has started testing a new gaming product internally with its employees, called Playables. In an email meant for staff and seen by WSJ, Playables should be, well, playable on the YouTube website accessed through a browser, and through the YouTube app for iOS and Android. Games include Stack Bounce — a simple arcade-style title where you break up layers of a brick wall using a bouncing ball.

However, the email doesn’t say how YouTube plans to monetize Playables, if they make a public debut. If the service is coming in to supplement for lost advertising revenue, we suspect the games will be free to play, with unskippable ads thrown in for monetization. There could be other strategies involved here, but some form of monetization effort should be expected.

Responding to WSJ’s request for comment on these developments, a YouTube spokesperson said gaming has always been an area of interest for the company, but YouTube had nothing to announce, for now. Hopefully, we will learn more about this in the coming months. Until then, Google’s GameSnacks or one of our favorite arcade games on Android should scratch your arcade itch.