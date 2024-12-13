Summary Google and Fujifilm partnership offers a unique Instax Mini Link 3 printer for $130.

Create eternal photo memories for just a dollar per print with this portable printer.

Easily connect the printer to Pixel phones for editing and printing up to 20 images between refills.

Photo editing has become easier than ever before with powerful editing software available on mobile. Every year, we see new capabilities added to the Photos app, which is relatively basic compared to Adobe's suite, but Google bundles access to this AI-powered tech with the latest Pixel phones. However, sometimes even the best edits are lost in a sea of memories. Google's latest partnership with Fujifilm wants you to turn towards the good old days of printed photos, with all the modern image editing tech thrown in.

Fujifilm was popular back when film cameras were all the rage. With the advent of digital photography, you now have more control with easier image editing, and the option of printing images still alive and kicking, and Fujifilm is still around catering to this need. The company now makes super-portable printers and its latest collab with Google has resulted in a unique version of the Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer available on the Google Store in some countries, including the US.

This special edition retails for $130, and comes finished in pink to match the rose quartz Pixel 9 Pro or peony Pixel 9. You'll need to buy the Instax Mini Instant Film separately for $21, which includes 20 printable sheets. For an average price of a dollar per print, you can create practically eternal copies of photos you took and edited with a classic white bezel and room for a caption on the bottom. The finished product could be a stick-on for your gallery wall, a memorable present for a loved one, or just a keepsake.

Connecting and editing before printing is convenient too

