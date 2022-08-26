Fuchsia is rolling out, but just like on the smaller Nest Hub, it brings almost no visual changes

For a long time, Google's new Fuchsia OS remained elusive. Google began silently working on its in-house operating system years ago, and for a long time, its purpose remained unclear to most people. Would it be a smartphone OS? A laptop/desktop OS? Google then surprised everyone and began shipping it to some of its excellent smart displays. After debuting on the first-gen Nest Hub, Fuchsia is now rolling out to all Nest Hub Max users, following an extensive beta phase.

As reported by 9to5Google and quietly confirmed by a Google support page, the company's mystic operating system is landing on Nest Hub Max devices widely. It was previously available for beta testers through a Preview Program launched by Google. It doesn't look like the final, stable build comes with many changes compared to the beta, though.

In fact, if you don't know what Fuchsia is, you probably won't even notice anything changed. As was the case with the initial preview, things look mostly identical UI-wise, with the only big addition being a dedicated Bluetooth menu. It gives you the option to pair new devices and use the Nest Hub Max as a Bluetooth speaker. Other than that, there are no big changes to be seen. That's an impressive feat in itself, as the company swapped out the whole OS running beneath the UI.

If you're expecting Fuchsia to be a radical change to your Nest Hub Max, you'll walk away sorely disappointed. No surprises there, since this was also the case when it launched on the first-gen Nest Hub last year. It will probably enable more enticing upgrades in the future but for now, this is all you get.

If you wish to give Fuchsia a spin on your smart display, be on the lookout for an update coming soon to your device. There are other changes on the horizon, including a bigger redesign and other exciting upgrades and changes, but those will need more time in the oven before they reach your device. In the meantime, you can enhance your experience with a few select tips and tricks for your Nest Hub.