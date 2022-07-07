Every month, Google debuts a set of brand-new wallpapers for Pixel users to decorate their phones with. Usually, the theme corresponds with the current month's celebration — Pride Month, Asian Pacific Heritage Month, Black History Month, and so on. July is short on monthly celebrations (unless you count National Ice Cream Month, which I absolutely do), so instead, Google has opted to focus on a different theme entirely: friendship.

Pixel users can find three new wallpapers in the Curated Culture section, all based on a single drawing by Wisconsin-based artist Aubii (known as Autumnwood on Instagram). Although previous drops have usually been three distinct pieces of art, today's release splits it into three wallpapers, each centered around one of the three frogs holding hands alongside a river. It's a charming, storybook-style piece of artwork that feels perfect for the summer, especially if you've been trying to hang out with friends and family as much as possible while the weather's still great.

Although Google keeps its wallpapers exclusive to current Pixel phones (in this case, Pixel 3 and newer), we've got you covered. All three segments of the latest Curated Culture wallpaper can be downloaded using this zip file, perfect for a Galaxy S22 Ultra or any other excellent Android phone you have in your grasp. And as always, we have Google's other Pixel-exclusive backdrops ready to be downloaded as well.