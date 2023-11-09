Summary Google offered Epic Games $147 million to exclusively release Fortnite on the Play Store, showcasing its aggressive tactics to maintain control.

Every day, it seems like there’s more juicy information coming out of the massive antitrust lawsuit and current trial directed at Google by the US Department of Justice. To catch up on the why's and what's of the trial, we’ve got you covered. In short, Google has been accused by the DoJ of utilizing anticompetitive practices to achieve the current near-monopoly it has over numerous technology sectors in the United States, specifically. Just recently, it came out that Epic Games was offered $147 million by Google to put Fortnite on the Play Store, and that’s caused quite a stir.

Epic Games is one of numerous companies that have sued Google for its practices before and after it all culminated in the DoJ’s official lawsuit three years ago. Only in September did the trial officially begin. What has become very clear is that Google has offered hundreds of millions, potentially dipping into billions of dollars in raw cash and profit percentage incentives to multiple app and hardware developers to not only incentivize developers to place their apps solely on Google Play but to discourage phone manufacturers from installing their own app stores.

Fortnite was originally released on Android devices directly through its website to bypass the restrictive financial policies Google had and continues to adhere to regarding in-app purchases. After multiple security pop-ups deterred Epic Games’ strategy, it released Fortnite on the Play Store, but the app was quickly taken down by Google (and Apple with the App Store) after Epic Games gave players a chance to get a discount on in-app purchases by paying the Fortnite owners directly. This bypassed the 30% cut that Google got on in-app purchases. Lawsuits were filed quickly after.

Google’s VP of Play partnerships, Purnima Kochikar, confirmed in court that the $147 million offer to place Fortnite solely on the Play Store was not only approved internally but offered to Epic Games in 2021 (via The Verge). Epic Games turned the offer down. This would have put Fortnite back on the Play Store if accepted by Epic Games. Google’s top brass approved this and other similar offers in fear that more developers would jump ship, causing a collapse of the Play Store. Today, you still must sideload an APK to play Fortnite on Android, unless you have access to the Samsung Galaxy Store. It's there.

Lots of gossip-worthy discussion points have already been raised since this trial started. Recently, a Google executive said that Chrome exists only to serve Google Search. Additionally, it was revealed that iPhone searches are helping Google make lots of money, which feels counterintuitive and a bit genius, but potentially goes against Google’s defense in the trial. The news of Google’s real-life V-Bucks offer to Epic Games will almost certainly not be the last bit of drama to leak from within the courtroom.