One of the most ubiquitous Google products that few of us really think that much about is probably Google Forms. Educators love it, as it presents a straightforward way to record information like test answers from students, but Forms is also used for online quizzes, job applications, and surveys, just to name a few. You'd think Forms might already have strong integration with Google's own family of apps, but it's mostly existed independently thus far. That's now starting to change, as Google shares a convenient new feature for Forms that should ensure it's even more useful in the future.

Users can now integrate Forms response charts directly into a Docs file, a Slides presentation, or a Drawing. It's pretty useful, too — as responses come in to a Form it's easy to populate the embedded chart with that fresh data just by clicking "update," no re-uploading necessary.

Google notes that this could be helpful if you want to share anything like a poll, where you may want to display new input in real time. Access to this new functionality began rolling out on March 1, and will be available for everyone — personal users, Google Workspace accounts, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The Galaxy S22 series is already looking like a hit for Samsung Early numbers look promising

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email