One of the most ubiquitous Google products that few of us really think that much about is probably Google Forms. Educators love it, as it presents a straightforward way to record information like test answers from students, but Forms is also used for online quizzes, job applications, and surveys, just to name a few. You'd think Forms might already have strong integration with Google's own family of apps, but it's mostly existed independently thus far. That's now starting to change, as Google shares a convenient new feature for Forms that should ensure it's even more useful in the future.

Users can now integrate Forms response charts directly into a Docs file, a Slides presentation, or a Drawing. It's pretty useful, too — as responses come in to a Form it's easy to populate the embedded chart with that fresh data just by clicking "update," no re-uploading necessary.

Google notes that this could be helpful if you want to share anything like a poll, where you may want to display new input in real time. Access to this new functionality began rolling out on March 1, and will be available for everyone — personal users, Google Workspace accounts, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Steve Huff

Steve is the Weekend News Editor for Android Police. He was previously the Deputy Digital Editor for Maxim magazine and has written for Inside Hook, Observer, and New York Mag. He's the author of two official tie-in books for AMC's hit "Breaking Bad" prequel, "Better Call Saul."

