Augmented reality might not seem as exciting as VR, but it's capable of plenty of handy applications. From basic measuring tools to imaginary art galleries, AR can be a ton of fun — and with Google's ARCore SDK, it's easy to use with most modern Android phones. All supported devices have to be certified before running any of these experiences, and another 26 have been added to the list just in time to close out the year.
The big highlight here is, unsurprisingly, Google's own Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the company having double-downed on augmented reality during I/O this past summer, it would've been pretty embarrassing for its latest smartphones not to be formally included in the list. Thankfully, both phones have officially joined the party — as have 24 others, all of which you can find below.
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Infinix Mobile Zero X
- Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo
- Infinix Mobile Note 11
- Infinix Mobile Note 11 Pro
- Infinix Mobile Note 11S
- Kyocera Duraforce Ultra 5G
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
- Motorola moto g(50) 5G
- Motorola moto g(60)s
- Motorola edge 20 pro
- Motorola edge 20
- Motorola edge 20 lite
- OnePlus Nord2 5G
- Sharp AQUOS sense6
- Sharp AQUOS zero6
- Tecno Camon 18P
- Tecno Camon 18 Premier
- Vivo V2105
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Zebra ET51L 10" Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET56L 10" Enterprise Tablet
- ZTE Libero 5G II
It seems like every company under the sun wants to power new experiences with AR, which makes support all the more important. Of course, we'll just keep using it to pretend there's a triceratops in our living room. That seems like what it was made for, after all.
