Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.

Last week's release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 was the first one we've seen following the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and Google was quick to make sure that this new beta was ready to be tested on its very latest Android hardware.

That's well and good, but just like the first and second QPR1 betas, Google is following this one up with a user-feedback survey. Questionaries like this are valuable for getting the complete picture of what users experience, outside specific bug reports. Understandably, new Pixel 7 owners were eager to share their thoughts... only to immediately hit a brick wall: Google's survey doesn't include an option for the Pixel 7 nor Pixel 7 Pro.

Source: Google

Presumably this is just an oversight, with the survey form being reused from QPR1 Beta 1 and Beta 2, and it simply needs to be updated now that Pixel 7 models are in the mix. Still, it's just the slightest bit embarrassing when your new flagship phones end up looking like a bit of an afterthought. We'll be keeping an eye on the form and let you know when you can finally report on your own Pixel 7 QPR1 Beta 3 impressions.