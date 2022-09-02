The Google Pixel foldable phone has been rumored for a few years now, but the complicated story has seen a few sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and yet again in 2022. According to a new report in The New York Times, Google is still aiming to produce its own foldable phone, and it's currently on track to arrive in 2023. It says, "Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023."

The report focuses on Google's current smartphone manufacturing operation, which is moving some products from China to Vietnam. According to the report, Google aims to have half its high-end phones produced in 2023 coming from its Vietnam operation.

Previously, Google has used Vietnam factories to produce its Pixel A series, while the flagship products have remained in China. This may mean the Pixel 8 series, if that's what it's eventually called, will be produced in Vietnam, which could mark the first time Google has made flagship phones in the country.

However, this report says the company will still use China factories for its more complicated production methods. The report posits that the foldable phone will remain in China because of this. Sources say that's down to the key suppliers in China for products such as hinge technology and foldable screens, and Google wants to be close to those to make this handset happen.

Previous patents have suggested Google is looking to use a book-like design, so think of it as a similar look to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with an external screen to use when the phone is folded and a larger inner bendy screen when you want a tablet-like experience. That's a design that many manufacturers are opting for, but we don't yet know what size of phone this will be or if it'll have any unique features that rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo don't currently offer.