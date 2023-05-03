Perfection may be the enemy of good, but we're sure glad that the companies involved in making early foldable phones seem to be embracing the "never settle" motto of OnePlus, at least as far as hardware design goes. Most major manufacturers are at some stage of developing or improving their foldable offerings, but so far, Google and Apple have represented the two of the most visible holdouts yet to join in for this evolutionary step. With the Pixel Fold finally expected to make an appearance at Google I/O next week, we're looking at why Google waited as long as it did, and why Apple has seemingly yet to get started with foldables at all.

Before we dive into the why, let's get up to speed with the Pixel Fold, the rumored high-end addition to the Pixel range, and Google's maiden smartphone with a hinge. From the leaks so far, it seems reasonable to expect a device with a 5.8-inch cover screen and a larger 7.6-inch screen hidden on the inside, paired with some Pixel 7 Pro-like specs. Both the displays should have a 120Hz refresh rate and offer at least 800 nits of peak brightness. The phone's tipped to have top-tier internals, including 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, and a Tensor G2 chipset.

Big ships are slower to pivot

The Pixel Fold’s rumored specifications look fine on paper, but Google isn’t pioneering anything here. Royole was one of the first brands to commercially introduce a foldable smartphone, the FlexPai, back before Samsung took control of the market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models.

This might come as a surprise, but Google has harbored interest in foldables for longer than you might imagine. Google had patented foldable display tech way back in 2018 — a time when Samsung’s foldable phone had just made it to the rumor mills. Even before then, Samsung engineers spent years toying with and demonstrating foldable display tech ideas, so they had sufficient know-how to hit the ground running when a product debuted. But even as Samsung’s foldable devices are in their fourth iteration now, Google’s equivalent has yet to materialize. So what gives?

Well, Google is primarily focused on software and services. Past hardware ventures, like the Nexus range of phones, have largely been in partnership with seasoned hardware manufacturers like LG. The Pixel lineup is an exception, showing Google’s intention to pivot towards in-house development, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing, with users facing problems ranging from the Pixel 7's camera lenses cracking randomly to the Pixel 6's disastrous modem issues.

Google's foray into the foldable space is therefore a massive gamble, especially when launching bleeding-edge hardware under its own brand name. After all, you can fix software issues through updates, but you either get hardware right the first time, or deal with class action lawsuits. Even Samsung's fist-generation foldable phones got off to a shaky start. Shoppers used to peeling protective films off their traditional glass-screened smartphones weren't quite ready for softer plastic displays that broke if you peeled them.

Even though tech evolves fast, companies shoulder the responsibility of easing the early adopters into familiarity with new tech — a place where Samsung struggled a bit, leading to frustrated owners. In the fairly likely event of Google's upcoming Pixel Fold having some first-gen issues of its own, it's essential that the company have a plan in place to extend adequate support for this particularly fragile hardware. Making people feel like their very expensive purchase was a smart one, even months later, will only help generate goodwill towards a second-generation offering.

Having seen Samsung's first-gen effort rescued from the brink of PR disaster, we are cautiously optimistic for Google’s venture. However, Apple appears to be in a completely different headspace, calmly waiting and watching the Android bustle from the sidelines. As usual.

Why Apple isn’t diving right in

Android smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus deserve credit for willingly pushing technological boundaries and experimenting with foldable phones — once Samsung proved there’s a market for them. Almost all these brands have created at least one foldable model each, demonstrating their active interest in the evolving industry. However, Apple hasn’t joined them with a folding iPhone yet. There are a couple plausible reasons for that hesitation — for one, a large device could cannibalize segments of the iPad mini’s market share, eventually eclipsing the model. Other noteworthy reasons could include Apple’s unique approach to hardware projects and an almost cautionary view towards emerging tech.

Before rambling on about Apple's hardware design strategy, it is also important to acknowledge that Android has a software ecosystem that's ready for foldable phones. Android 12L really focused on large-screen optimization, and while you could argue that Apple already has iPadOS, which is just as ready to drop onto a foldable, it's not quite that simple. After all, iPadOS and its smartphone equivalent, iOS, are far enough apart in terms of feature implementations that Apple has its work cut out for it if it wants its first folding phone to deliver the polished software experience the company is known for. Moreover, directly porting iPadOS or a derivative onto a foldable would further dent the iPad's appeal, because it isn't exactly pocketable. Google seems slightly more prepared on the software front, with apps scaling neatly on larger screens, and Android 12L paving the road for further improvement.

Waiting and watching

This could seem like we're digging up the tired Apple vs. Android grave, but history bears witness to Apple’s tendency to wait for Android brands to innovate and experiment before debuting its own device with “industry first” features. Now, before you rush to the comments section, I agree Apple has also pushed limits with more design-focused changes like the iPhone X’s bathtub notch (which the Android ecosystem subsequently aped), but the former's interest in purely technological innovations is at an all-time low ebb.

Apple may eventually launch what it would call the first proper foldable, and the teething troubles that may plague the first-generation Google foldable should be ironed out by then. This leaves Apple free to polish its hinged marvel with the sort of cross-device software convenience that makes us Android users green with envy, all at leisure, of course. A roadmap like that would create the illusion of Apple having created a better product from the get-go, while downplaying factors like its delayed entry in the market.

One could conclude Apple has run out of fresh ideas for smartphones, but the company hasn’t summarily dismissed the idea of devices with foldable displays. Right around the time Google patented a foldable phone design in 2018, Apple had also been visiting the Patents and Trademarks office with a similar concept. And recent rumors suggest development is well underway for the first foldable iPhone or iPad.

The former could rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range with its clamshell design while the latter could take on Samsung’s Fold models — and the rumored Pixel Fold.

Working with specialists has its advantages

Apple has also enjoyed developing its own hardware, right from the M2-powered Mac Pro, to the Apple Watch with its great health tracking features. It all sure gives the impression that the company has the R&D prowess to churn out a reasonable folding iPhone or iPad as well. What’s interesting is how Google and Apple differ in their approach to new hardware undertakings.

While Google either prefers partnering with third-party hardware manufacturers or developing in-house, Apple has historically preferred to buy out companies specializing in niche hardware that would complement its overarching product strategy. We saw this approach when Apple acquired Beats to develop its music streaming service, or when it bought out Israeli AR specialist Camerai to polish Face Unlock. For all we know, Apple could be just a few short acquisitions shy of the next magical foldable device. Royole, watch your back.

Google may beat Apple to the punch next week, but what’s next?

Whether this approach of buying smaller specialist firms nets Apple an advantage over Google’s in-house efforts is debatable. Nonetheless, all the Pixel Fold rumors suggest we will see the device in the flesh on May 10, at least on stage. Google entering the fray could catalyze Apple’s efforts towards developing a foldable iPhone, but there’s no telling when we may make apples-to-apples comparisons (pun intended) between foldables from both brands.

There’s always a chance Google’s maiden effort falls short of our expectations, with suboptimal fit and finish. However, improvements over current foldables and a robust after-sales experience could change the game for the Pixel Fold, helping the search titan prepare for its struggle with the iPhone Fold, whenever that arrives. This fight's just getting started, and we're likely going to need at least a couple years before really calling any winners.