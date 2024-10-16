Key Takeaways Google Flights offers a "Cheapest" option to sort and display the most affordable flights first.

The tool may show alternative airports or long layovers to decrease prices.

Users can balance convenience and savings by choosing how much they want to sacrifice.

Before you even set foot in an airport or train station, there's so much that needs to be done when it comes to traveling. You need to choose a place to go, plan your trip, buy your tickets, book a hotel, and so much more. To be frank, traveling can be stressful, but with a variety of modern tools, it doesn't have to be. And perhaps some of the most important ones come from Google. Google Flights has been a staple of many travelers, making it easier to search for and purchase your plane or train tickets.

But what if you're just hunting for a deal and want the lowest price possible? Well, it looks like Google is introducing a new feature as of today by adding an option that will sort flights by showing the cheapest option first. The brand shared news through its Keyword blog, unveiling a new option that will allow users to sort flights, surfacing the cheapest option. Of course, these flights might not be the most convenient, but if you're looking to get the best price, it may be a good option.

Give a little, get a lot?

As far as these options go, Google shares that the cheapest results will show prices that can be obtained by going through a third-party website. Or it might provide an alternative airport to land in that's still located at your destination. For example, if you're heading to Los Angeles, it may show you alternate airports like Long Beach or Burbank, instead of flying into LAX.

In order to access these deals, a new "Cheapest" tab will now show up on Google Flights going forward, providing users with a new way to search for flights. If you head to the Google Flights website and don't see it yet, the brand states that the new change is going to roll out globally over the next couple of weeks. In addition to some of the methods mentioned above, Google Flights will also throw in different types of flights if you're looking to go with the cheapest options.

The website may show flights with long layovers, or combine flights from different airlines in order to get the rate to fall. And while you're losing convenience here, if you're going for the lowest price, it may be worth it in the end, depending on how much you can save. With that said, you'll have the option to choose just how much you want to sacrifice in order to get the best price.

So, with that in mind, it looks like Google Flights is going to be a welcome tool this holiday season if you're looking to travel the world for fun or need to book flights to visit family and friends.