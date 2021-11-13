The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the most impressive phones yet from the company. However, just like the previous Pixels, these phones have a myriad of early issues that negatively impact the user experience. Among them, the device randomly auto-dialing contacts is easily the most annoying and frustrating one, especially when it happens in the middle of the night. Google Assistant's hotword detection feature was found to be the culprit since turning it off disabled the ghost-dialing problem of the new Pixels. Another temporary fix was to clear the Google app's settings and cache, but it only worked for about a day or so before the random outgoing calls started up again.

Google was also quick to acknowledge the issue and said that a fix was in the works. A week later, a Pixel Community Manager confirmed on Reddit that the issue had been resolved in the latest version of the Google app (12.43.18 or higher), which can be found on the Play Store or over at APKMirror. If you don't want your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro ghost-calling random contacts in your phonebook, you should update to the latest Google app as soon as possible.

There are plenty of other Pixel 6 bugs that Google still needs to take care of, especially in respect of the fingerprint scanner, so here's hoping the company is actively looking into fixing them as well.

