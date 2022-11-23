Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.

The November 2022 update for the Nest Wifi Pro bumps the firmware version to 1.63.324946 (via 9to5Google), which fixes the low-speed issue users with PPPoE settings are facing. Google's release note mentions "general stability and performance improvements" but does not detail what has changed.

If you were hoping the firmware would resolve all the speed issues with Google's latest Wi-Fi router, that is apparently not the case. Early reports on Reddit from Nest Wifi Pro users indicate they are still facing speed issues, though unlike before, their speeds are not capped at a paltry 50Mbps now.

However, Google has identified another bug in the router. If your internet connection's speed is over 500Mbps, the Google Home app's built-in speed test results might be lower than your internet's actual speed. This issue does not impact your internet's performance and will be fixed in the foreseeable future with an update. Until the company resolves the bug, you can use a third-party speed test app to determine your internet's speeds.

Google started rolling out the new software update for the Nest Wifi Pro beginning November 14. You can use the Google Home app to check your unit's firmware. If the latest build has not been installed yet, reboot the router, as that could trigger the automatic update system.