Google Pixel 9 $649 $799 Save $150 The Pixel 9 is the perfect premium Android phone that won't burn a big hole in your pocket. It packs a super bright display, great cameras, all-day battery life, and Gemini integration. A Black Friday deal makes the phone an even better buy, discounting it by a whopping $150. $649 at Amazon $649 at Best Buy $649 at Google Store

The Google Pixel 9 series packs huge improvements over previous Pixel devices, addressing many longstanding issues of the lineup, like poor battery life and connectivity woes. The best part? Google did not limit these upgrades only to its Pro models. Even the regular Pixel 9 got the same treatment this year, making it a great choice for most folks.

Sadly, these improvements came with a $100 higher price tag, bumping the Pixel 9's starting price to $799. While it is still a great phone, that feels a bit steep. This Black Friday, you can get the Pixel 9 for a much more attractive price of $649, saving $150 on your purchase.

Why you should buy the Pixel 9 this Black Friday

The Pixel 9 packs the best bits of its expensive Pro siblings, though with some compromises. It has the same flat-edge frame, as seen on the Pixel 9 Pro, and a revamped back with the camera island jutting out. It is the same iconic Pixel design we have come to love over the years but updated to keep up with the times.

A 6.3-inch Actua display adores the front, capable of a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. However, it is not a Super Actua panel, so it can only adjust its refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Like its other Pixel 9 siblings, the regular model also features a Tensor G4 chip. While not as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or other mobile SoCs, the Tensor G4 brings a notable leap in efficiency. Thanks to this, the Pixel 9 no longer suffers from the same overheating issues as previous Pixel phones. Plus, the new Exynos modem is also a lot more power efficient, helping extend the phone's runtime.

Backed by a bigger 4,700mAh cell, the Pixel 9 can also last a lot longer. You can easily get a full day of use, with some juice left to spare. The charging speed is the only bummer: it is still limited to 27W wired and 15W wirelessly.

On the software front, Gemini is the star of the show, powering all the phone's AI features. And remember, the phone comes with a free year of Gemini Advanced subscription, which is worth $240.

Given everything the Pixel 9 offers, it is a great option if you are looking to buy a phone for around $800. For $649? There's no other option that you should even consider.