Key Takeaways The duplicate color choices bug in Android 15 has now been fixed.

Google reopened the case, confirmed the issue and a fix.

The fix for the bug is complete, but when it will arrive is anyone's guess.

It's been about a month since Android 15 was released to Pixel devices, and we're finally slowly starting to see it roll out to other devices in one form or another. Of course, despite having numerous betas, there's always the chance that something could be wrong, or a bug could still exist, which means trying to get it fixed in the next release.

One such issue was spotted by eagle-eyed Android 15 users on Pixel, where duplicate color choices were being displayed in the Wallpapers & Styles menu. What was even stranger is that Google confirmed at the time that this feature was working as intended, which left many confused and for the most part, considered the move a huge downgrade in terms of customization.

Google went back and cleared things up

Luckily, it appears that it wasn't actually working as intended, and the issue, which has now been validated by Google, will be fixed (hopefully) in a future build of Android 15. The folks at 9to5Google spotted the change with a Google Issue Tracker entry that now has the problem marked as fixed, when it was previously not. Looking at the entry, it appears that Google took another look at the issue, and reopened the case when it was widely reported.

Of course, we don't know when this fix will come, but we hope that it will be sooner rather than later. For the most part, it really isn't a big issue, so most people will easily be able to deal with it. But it'd be nice to have a core part of the Material You experience working as intended, especially for newcomers that are purchasing brand-new Pixel 9 series devices. For the most part, this is all we're getting for now, and we'll just have to keep an out for this issue in future betas.