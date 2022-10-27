The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s third attempt at designing true-wireless earbuds, and a solid effort, at that. Unfortunately, it looks like some Pixel Buds Pro owners have recently had trouble activating Google Assistant using the “Hey, Google” hotword. The good news is that Google has now rectified the underlying issue with Voice Match and the Assistant language settings, so voice activation should work as intended with the Pixel Buds Pro.

The problem hit users late last week, presenting them with an error message about language incompatibility. While affected users still had touch-and-hold controls on the buds to access the voice assistant, that wasn’t nearly as convenient as hands-free access.

Close

Luckily, all this should now be in the past. Google says that Assistant hotword support is working as intended on the Pixel Buds Pro now. The company apologizes for any inconvenience, and offers some steps you can try to follow if you continue experiencing issues with Google Assistant.

2 Images

Close

If you cannot activate Assistant with the hotword, place your Pixel Buds Pro in their charging case, restart your phone, wait for five minutes, and take your Pixel Buds Pro out of their case. Next, confirm the buds are connected to the phone, and navigate to Settings > Apps > Assistant > See all Assistant settings > Device > Pixel Buds Pro. Here, ensure “Say ‘Hey Google’” is switched on. With any luck, your hotword support should be back working in full gear.