Key Takeaways Oppo's Find X8 series devices were spotted with Fitbit loaded by default.

This could become a new trend going forward with other manufacturers.

In 2025, we could see more devices replacing Google Fit with Fitbit.

Most in the US will never get to hold Oppo's latest release, the Find X8 Pro, with its distinct design, dual periscope lenses, and haptic camera control button. Of course, if you're a fan of Android phones, that's been a constant for quite some time, so most have gotten used to admiring these devices from afar.

With that said, it's still good to see companies pushing tech further, since it's bound to find its way stateside in some way, shape, or form. And while it's unclear just how this will all manifest, we do have one indication from this recent Oppo release that could see its way into new devices in the near future. But it's not the way you think.

A change that could be more common in 2025

Close

The folks at 9to5Google, have uncovered some interesting changes with regard to the software with the recent global release of the Find X8 series. According to the website, the latest devices by Oppo have Fitbit loaded by default. What makes this more interesting is that it looks to completely replace Google Fit, and is also located in the Google apps folder.

The news outlet thinks that this is the start of something new, with more manufacturers set to continue this trend with future device releases. For the most part, the writing has been on the wall for quite some time, with Google completing its Fitbit acquisition back in 2021. And while the two apps have co-existed for some time now, Google has slowly begun integrating Fitbit into parts of its products and services, pushing out Google Fit.

Google confirmed the recent change with 9to5Google stating that "several device manufacturers have chosen to preload the app on their mobile devices," and that the "Fitbit app has been available since earlier this year to Android OEMs." So when you're unboxing your next phone, Fitbit might be the default app going forward.