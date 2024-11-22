Fitbit Ace LTE $180 $230 Save $50 The Fitbit Ace LTE is a new wearable for kids from the company now owned by Google. It tracks activity, has built-in calling and messaging, and is water-resistant. To ensure privacy, location data is deleted after 24 hours, and activity data is deleted after 35 days. The device costs $230 and requires a separate monthly or annual data plan for full functionality. $180 at Google Store

The smartwatch and fitness tracker market is a saturated one, but that's not necessarily the case with wearables for children. If instilling good habits and tracking your kids' location is paramount for you as a parent, opting for a kid-centric wearable from a familiar brand like Fitbit might be a wise choice — especially since its best kids' smartwatch is currently listed at an all-time-low price.

Regularly available for $230, the Fitbit Ace LTE is currently listed for $50 off as part of Google's Black Friday promotion, essentially bringing the nearly-perfect kids' fitness tracker down to an all-time-low price of $180 — not shabby for a tracker that came out earlier this year in June.

We love the Fitbit Ace LTE because it helps families stay connected

Since its launch in June, the Fitbit Ace LTE has gained several new features — not just gimmicky features, but ones that make sense on a device strapped to a kid's wrist. For example, in addition to the range of parental controls it offers, the wearable flipped the switch for Google Pay payments, allowing kid-friendly debit cards from GoHenry and Greenlight to be added to the Fitbit Ace LTE. Not only does this allow kids to pay for stuff in their school cafeteria or other places, it also gives them a head start at learning financial skills.

Elsewhere, the Fitbit Ace LTE offers a feature called School Time, which essentially shows a stripped-down version of the smartwatch during timings set by parents. As the feature's name suggests, it is especially useful during school time, allowing kids to focus on learning, while also letting calls or texts from specific contacts pass through.

Close

More recently, an update to the wearable's parental controls finally brought the ability for parents to add siblings as contacts on their respective watches, allowing the set to text or call each other directly from their Ace LTE. And to keep the entire family connected, the Fitbit Ace companion app now offers group chat functionality for all members within a single Google Family account.

Most importantly though, the wearable offers a reliable way to track your child's location, giving parents a simple and effective way of keeping tabs on their child's activities and whereabouts in real-time.

For reference, Google's sale is applicable on both Spicy and Mild colorways, and is expected to end on December 4, 2024.