Despite Fitbit becoming a pylon of Google's fitness efforts, especially after the announcement of the Pixel Watch, Google Fit is still alive and well. The founder and CEO of Fitbit, James Park, confirmed that both Fit and Fitbit will co-exist for the foreseeable future with Google having no plans to shelve either of them at the moment. As if to prove that, we're hearing that the Google Fit app may be getting a new logo. In fact, you can "check" it out here.

Fit came about in October of 2014 with a logo evoking a heart-shaped journal. A 2018 revamp kept the heart motif, but brought it in line with a design scheme that focused on combining Google's signature quad-color palette with simple shapes and strokes. This latest small change, as reported by 9to5Google, fails to keep the logo intact in a literal sense and, by doing so, accentuates some aspects. The heart is no longer a closed shape and both the green and blue colors are swapping places. Both the yellow and blue sections now also resemble checkmarks — perhaps implying exercise goals being checked off. And... that's about it.

From left: Google Fit's original logo from 2014, its current logo, how it might look, and what looks like an early appearance of the new icon in Wear OS via: 9to5Google

While the icon is not live just yet (what we're showing you above is a recreation 9to5 made based on what it was told), a version of this logo can actually be seen in the app's complications in Wear OS.

Personally, if true, I dig the new design. While it's pretty similar, the new logo does have kind of a subtle, yet fresher vibe to it. And furthermore, a new icon typically means Google actually cares about the product that stands behind it, so while it was already confirmed that Google Fit wasn't going anywhere, you also have that as further confirmation.

This new icon is not yet live in Google Fit, but that might change anytime.