Samsung's next flagship phones are set to arrive next month, featuring the latest and greatest in processors, displays, and more. They're also bound to sport price tags well above $1,000, which could turn off potential buyers. If you're looking to grab a reliable device without breaking the bank, Google Fi has some killer offers on all three of Samsung's 2021 flagship devices.

Right now, you can grab the Galaxy S21, 21+, or S21 Ultra for $500 off their usual prices. That discount brings the starting costs down to just $300, $500, and $700, respectively — a total bargain if you don't mind picking up year-old hardware. All three phones have been upgraded to Android 12 and One UI 4, with two more promised OS upgrades to come. You'll also get three more years of security patches, making this a perfectly reliable phone through 2025.

Of course, as a Google Fi-exclusive deal, you know there's bound to be some carrier shenanigans in the background. These prices are good for new and existing customers, though newcomers will have to port their number from their current carrier to be eligible. You must activate the phone on a full-service Fi plan within 30 days of receiving the package and be active on Fi for 120 consecutive days.

Thankfully, the discount does take effect at checkout, no rebates required. Make sure you follow these procedures, however, or Google will charge your Pay account $500 to cover the full cost of the phone. You can check out the complete list of terms and conditions at Fi's website.

As long as you're willing to sign up for a new carrier, these prices are hard to beat. Grab yours using the link below, and forget all about those shiny new S22 models coming down the pike.

Samsung Galaxy S21 ($300) Samsung Galaxy S21+ ($500) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ($700)

