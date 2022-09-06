Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski says the much-awaited Pixel tablet won’t pack hardware for GPS or cellular connectivity, but it could sport a first-generation Google Tensor chip codenamed gs101. Wojciechowski gleaned the information from AOSP code snippets, which they then shared on Twitter (via XDA Developers). It repeatedly mentions the codename Tangor and a development board called Citron in correlation to the Tensor chip. The former is supposed to be internal Google nomenclature for the Pixel tablet.

Although you may not find a standalone tablet lacking cellular connectivity and GPS useful in an outdoor scenario, its processing horsepower, courtesy of the Tensor chip, could suffice for use tethered to Wi-Fi. Wojciechowski believes that’s exactly how Google will position the tablet — something you could buy as a standalone device or as the rumored detachable Nest Hub.

The developer also draws attention to the lack of evidence of high-fidelity sensor data processing, a barometer sensor, and a proximity sensor usually found on mobile devices. We previously noted how Google’s teaser shots of the Pixel tablet remind us of other smart home gadgets from the company. These pointers lend credence to the theory that Google’s Pixel tab is just a detachable smart home hub with perhaps more processing horsepower than it needs unless Google allows you to use it for light gaming.

We will have to wait until next year to see if this large screen is Google's ticket to success in the smart home space.