Google has seemingly been working on its own version of Apple's Find My Network since at least 2021. Over two years later, all signs point to the impending launch of the network, which should make finding your lost or stolen Android phone easier. The "Finder network" should also benefit the rumored Nest tile tracker, which will seemingly be Google's alternative to Apple AirTags. But it won't be the only tracking tag to take advantage of the network, as many existing third-party Bluetooth trackers will reportedly benefit from it as well.

9to5Google viewed some documentation that reveals Chipolo, eufy, and Pebblebee are working to bring Find Network support to their existing tracking tags. Many of these trackers already tap into Apple's Find My network, allowing them to transmit their location even when they are not connected to the paired phone over Bluetooth. Plus, you can track their location without installing any dedicated app.

Google's Finder Network should work in a similar manner. Compatible tags should transmit their location over Bluetooth LE to nearby Android devices that will then relay the data to Google's servers.

Since Android does not have such a network right now, you must install the respective manufacturer app to get information about the tracker's whereabouts. This should change once the Finder Network goes live, as all compatible devices and trackers should presumably appear in the Find My Device app for easy tracking.

Apparently, Google's Find My network will also take advantage of Ultra Wideband connectivity on phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to offer more precise indoor tracking. Apple already does this with AirTags and iPhones, so Google will be following its competitor's lead here. Both companies recently teamed up to make Bluetooth tracker tags safer by stopping unauthorized tracking.

There's no mention of Samsung and Tile in the documentation. While Samsung has not met with much success with its Galaxy SmartTag trackers, Tile has a range of tracking tags and even its own Tile network. Whether these two companies will be a part of Google's Finder Network or not remains to be seen.