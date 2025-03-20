Google's crowdsourced Find My Device network has been a bit of a letdown so far. Even though we've seen some significant improvements lately, the fact that devices only contribute location data "With network in high traffic areas" by default instead of "With network in all areas" means that there are plenty of places on the map where a lost device likely won't be found. Google isn't changing this yet, but it appears to be making some tweaks to how phones and tablets are opted into the network.

In a report for Android Authority, code sleuth AssembleDebug found numerous strings of code in the latest beta version of Google Play Services (25.11.32) that indicate changes are coming to the opt-in flow for the Find My Device network (FMDN).

There could soon be several opt-in points instead of just one

As things currently stand, you're automatically opted in to the FMDN when adding your Google account to an Android device, provided you haven't explicitly opted out on the web. The first bit of new code seems to indicate that the opt-in might not be so automatic anymore — instead, it appears you'll be given options to participate at potentially varying levels:

This device may join the network automatically after making sure you have not opted out on the web. You can join now by selecting one of the options below.

The next string seems to back up this theory. Instead of automatically being opted in when adding your Google account — perhaps if you chose not to participate at all when prompted — Google seems to be preparing a message to inform you that enabling location services will automatically opt you in:

This device may join the network automatically if you turn on Location.

The next strings have lots of expository stuff that isn't very relevant here, but one interesting bit is that all you would have to do is choose Sync recent location for another device in the Find My Device app to be opted in on the current device. This makes it sound like Google is indeed preparing to make the opt-in less automatic when adding a Google account and instead trigger the process when using other features of the FMDN:

To find this device when it’s offline, join the network by selecting one of the options below and signing in or entering your other device’s screen lock. This device will also join the network automatically if you use the Find My Device app to “sync recent location” of another device.

Even switching phones could trigger an opt-in

Another string suggests that if you were to get a new phone, attach the same opted-in Google account to it, and then stop using your old device, the new one would automatically be opted into the FMDN:

To find this device when it’s offline, join the network by selecting one of the options below and signing in or entering your other device’s screen lock. This device will also join the network automatically if you stop using your other device(s) or use the Find My Device app to “sync recent location” of another device.

It's not clear what would trigger this, but another set of strings suggests the automatic opt-in when adding a Google account could be put on a 24-hour timer in some circumstances — perhaps if you chose "Remind me later" when presented with the options alluded to in the first set of strings above:

This device will join the network automatically within 24 hours. You can join now by selecting one of the options below.



About to join the network.



This device will join the network automatically soon. You can opt out or join the network now by selecting one of the options below.

One final string mentions Google emailing you to explain that your device will be automatically opted in. Again, this seems to suggest that the status quo of being opted in when attaching your Google account to a device will at least become more transparent — perhaps it will offer you a grace period to opt out on the web at the account level, and if you let that expire, it would opt you in after sending the email mentioned in the following string:

This device will join the network automatically in about a day as explained in a recent email we sent you. You can opt this device out or join the network now by selecting one of the options below.

Given that these strings were found in a beta version of the app, it's entirely possible that the changes they seem to describe may never come. But more transparency when opting into the network, in addition to tying the opt-in points more closely to your usage of the Find My Device app, could lead to more people participating in earnest.