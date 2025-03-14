Summary Google's Find My Device app has received an update that allows location sharing with friends and family.

The update is powered by Google Maps, so if you've already set up location sharing there, you will see friends and family in the app. Otherwise, you can initiate location sharing from within the Find My Device app now.

The new feature is currently in beta and has a bug that displays a white background on the map, making it difficult to see locations.

The March Pixel Feature Drop brought lots of small but useful features to Google's own phones, and on the same day that update came through, the company released an Android bundle with several goodies for other devices in the ecosystem. The headlining feature in the Android drop was an update to Google's Find My Devices app that was said to bring location sharing with friends and family to the same place where you can track your items. A little over a week later, that update appears to be widely rolling out.

One user on Reddit who appears to be based in Germany got the update almost immediately after Google announced it, but refused to share the APK at the time. Now, Find My Device version 3.1.277 seems to be widely rolling out on the Play Store, bringing the new location sharing feature with it (via 9to5Google).

The new feature is powered by Google Maps, so if you've already set that up with friends or family, you'll see their locations right away in the updated Find My Device app. The main home screen view is now split into two tabs — Devices and People — though the second one notes that the location sharing feature is still in beta. Both tabs now start up in a map view centered on your current location, making it easy to see nearby devices and friends at a glance.

Close

If you hadn't previously set up location sharing, there's a large + button in the bottom-right corner of the map on the People tab. Tapping this will open a share menu pre-populated with some of your frequent contacts, but you can also search for others or copy a link to share in another app.

Once the other person accepts your invitation to share locations, you'll see them on your map, and selecting them will reveal details such as their address and remaining battery life. A Get directions button quickly opens Google Maps and starts up navigation to their location.

Close

No, we didn't censor the map in those screenshots

As handy as this update may be in the near future, it's not much of an improvement in its current form. That's because the map view is showing a white background after the update, making it all but impossible to know where a person or device is located. You can tap the Get directions button to see the location in Google Maps, but it appears we'll have to wait for another update before we can use the feature in its full form. The maps in the screenshots above weren't censored — that's actually how they look on all the devices we tested today.