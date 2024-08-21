Google appears to be allergic to perfection. Designs and UIs are continually changing, but how many are actually improving? Google Home is a perfect example; it's been an absolute mess for years now, which is why its recent update was a long time coming. We finally have a new redesign to dig into, and on the surface, things look better. But once you start digging, it's easy to see Google still has plenty of work cut out for itself.

This is why I've rarely used the Google Home app beyond controlling my thermostat temperature, and let me tell you, that hardware was a pain to set up, to the point my AC installer was stumped, leaving me to figure out the wires he just installed. But with the recent update to the Home app, I can say things are getting better on the software side. Pinning my favorites to the app's home screen is handy, and since I don't own many smart devices to connect to the app, it's easy enough to find them to add to the Favorites section.

Casual use appears to be the new focus

But should it be?

It would appear Google designed the UI with casual users like me in mind, as a chat with AP's creator Artem Russakovskii revealed that when you own hundreds of connected devices, there is no easy way to add them to your Favorites list. It is clear there needs to be a way to search and sort your hardware when adding these items to Favorites, which simply does not exist, which sure seems like a pretty large oversight to me, not to mention Artem (Artem's luck lives on).

Close

On a more positive note, I do enjoy the new design for the thermostat settings. It's clean and easy to understand, which I could not say about the old design. So, despite a lack of forethought in designing the Favorites section, the thermostat design is a big improvement where changing my schedule or mode is just a couple of taps away instead of a maze of settings scattered through the app.

Close

Since I was impressed with the new thermostat UI, I finally decided to jump headfirst into using the Home app and spent some time connecting my many Govee lights. Not only were they incredibly easy to add, outshining the native Govee app by a mile, but the lights are also incredibly easy to control. Yes, I lose access to the animated light settings when using the Home app, but beyond that, I can set my color of choice for each individual light, with individual controls for their brightness that can also be set as a group. I'm very pleased with this, I no longer have to deal with the horrendous Govee Home app just to turn my lights on and off.

But even as I'm fairly happy with Home's thermostat and light controls, there are still a few issues that raise my eyebrow. Automations is a sticking point that is poorly designed and lacks needed features. Little is explained how they even work, I found myself tapping through the default Routines just to decipher what they do. Worse, there is no secondary layer to this functionality, so if you want to set Routines to interact with other Routines, you are out of luck, running right back into the issue Artem pointed out that controlling hundreds of devices is incredibly cumbersome. So I have to wonder why Google is not concerned about pleasing power users; everything seems to be designed around casual use, which sure feels counterintuitive when power users are the ones likely to invest in new and unproven tech like the smart home field carries.

At the very least, Google does seem to be aware that some of its customers may actually own a fleet of hardware they want to connect, and so the Activity screen actually offers filters to drill down to the specific gear you want info on, which makes the lack of filters when adding Favorites that much more of a headscratcher.

I'm still thankful for the improvements we got

Here's hoping more are on the way

For me, Google Home still feels unfinished, and while I do find the design to be better while filling my minute needs, there are still some glaring issues. And frankly, it took way too long to get this new UI after suffering the old one for ages. That is to say, I'm still not incredibly hyped to add more smarthome gear to my abode when Google is still taking its time finishing the Home app, but I'm warming up to the idea as long as Google can continue to improve the experience.