Summary Emoji Kitchen is a fun feature on Gboard that allows users to combine two emoji and create unique ones to spice up conversations.

Google is now making Emoji Kitchen accessible through Google Search, expanding its reach to users worldwide on various devices.

To get started, users can simply search "emoji kitchen" on Google. Creations have a transparent background, suitable for use anywhere.

Google keeps cooking up new experiments behind closed doors, with recent developments showing up in the AI Test Kitchen. However, the company also has another Kitchen which opened its proverbial doors to the masses in early 2020 — Emoji Kitchen. The fun feature has been a Gboard staple since its introduction, but now Google is making Emoji Kitchen accessible to a much larger user base directly through Google Search.

Gboard has a bunch of helpful features, and Emoji Kitchen is among the fun ones. It allows you to combine any two emoji from the standard emoji picker menu to create a wild new emoji of your own. Such emoji are an innovative way to spice up conversations, while expressing yourself more clearly. You can get creative with them and cook up some fascinating combinations. While it can be fun, be sure you don’t cross into nightmare fuel territory, like we once did when experimenting with the thumbs up emoji.

Now Google is unshackling Emoji Kitchen from Gboard, and bringing it to users worldwide on all sorts of devices, through Google Search. This means you could mix and match characters to suit your requirements on your Android device even if you prefer another keyboard app. It also expands the capability to desktop, Macs, and iPhones. The big change was announced by the Android Product Design chief and Emoji Kitchen’s head chef, Jennifer Daniel on X (formerly Twitter). In an interview with Android Police last year, Daniel hinted at the possibility of growing beyond pairing two emoji at a time, but for now, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that Emoji Kitchen is available immediately on Google Search worldwide.

To get started on your creative journey, just Google “emoji kitchen,” and you should see an interactive window above all the other Search results. In this little window, start by taping Get cooking. You can then tap or click on the first emoji to select it, and then pick from the catalog underneath to replace it with any other Unicode character. You could do the same with the second emoji of the combination, or just hit the randomize button under either emoji to think out of the box. You can even combine two emoji at random with a single tap of the Randomize button, or start afresh with the Clear button.

To copy your fancy new creation, just hit the Copy button underneath it on the Search page. With the unique character now copied to your clipboard, you can paste it in any document, presentation, or online conversation. In most cases, Gboard creates a PNG file with a transparent background, so it should look perfect no matter where you use it. The feature effectively mimics the original Gboard Emoji Kitchen behavior, where your creation also has a transparent background.

Google has also been hard at work sprinkling emoji into other aspects of its business, like with emoji wallpapers in Android 14. The feature is remarkably similar to Emoji Kitchen in that you can select a handful of Unicode characters. The OS then prompts you to pick a color scheme and a pattern in which it will arrange your chosen emoji. While you wait for Android 14, though, getting started with Emoji Kitchen is a fantastic way to find the characters you would love to see on your wallpaper.