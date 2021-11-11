The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are riddled with several issues, including a slow and buggy in-display fingerprint scanner and a theming system that can crash games while you're playing. Google has addressed some of the reported problems with a day one update and the November security patch. However, owners of unlocked Pixel 6 units on Verizon's network have not been so lucky, as they have been stuck on the pre-launch build, with none of the rolled-out updates showing up for them so far.

Well, Google is finally making amends and rolling out the November security patch for the phones on Verizon's network. This rollout is also why the company accidentally sent out the Android 12 update notification to older Pixel phones yesterday despite them already being on the latest version of the OS.

A "Product Expert" on the Pixel subreddit previously suggested that unlocked Pixel 6 users on Verizon could sideload the November patch manually to fix the issue themselves. Another way was to use a Google Fi eSIM to trigger the update. However, if you could not bother doing any of that, worry not, as Google is rolling out a new Android 12 build for your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. It might not show up immediately since it is a staged rollout, but Pixel 6 owners on Verizon's network have started chiming in on Reddit with reports of getting their first update with a download size of around 60MB.

The update itself is not new — it is the November security patch carrying an updated build number, SD1A.210817.036.A8, with the last two characters denoting that it's specific to Pixel 6 units on Verizon's networks. The carrier has detailed the update on its support page, as well. Among other things, the patch should hopefully fix the issue with activating physical Verizon SIM cards that many Pixel 6 owners have been facing

