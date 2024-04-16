Files by Google has long been a useful app, whether using it on a tablet, PC, or one of the best Google Pixel phones. It's well-organized, easy to use, and has an intuitive interface for quickly sorting and managing files. It also has deep functionality, like scanning documents, cleaning up storage on your device, and sharing files across platforms. Google made a good thing better by adding Smart Search to files. Here's how to take advantage of everything Smart Search offers.

What is Smart Search?

Smart Search scans metadata and the contents of a file to provide a broader range of data you can locate via search. You can find files even if you don't know the file's name or search for media files by the name of the artist or an album name. You can find a particular text file by searching for a phrase in it or locate a train ticket by searching for your name or the ticket number. It's even possible to locate a photo by searching for the location where it was shot.

Related How to access Google Drive on any device You can access Google Drive on almost any device, but the best way to access it changes by platform

How to activate Smart Search

First, download Files by Google from the Play Store (it isn't included by default on most Android devices), and make sure it's updated to the latest version. Then, turn on Smart Search.

1. Open the Files by Google app and click the hamburger in the upper-left corner.

2. Click Settings.

Close

3. Toggle on the Smart Search option.

4. Smart Search is now activated on your device.

Close

How to use smart filters in Files by Google

Another useful search feature in Files by Google is smart filters, which you can use to narrow the field of your search. Here's how to use them.

1. Click the search field at the top of Files by Google.

2. Enter the term you want to search and tap the magnifying glass to start your search.

3. Select a filter from the list (like Documents or Audio) to narrow your search.

Close

How to search for specific files with Smart Search in Files by Google

Smart Search lets you search for data within files, including objects inside images or specific text within documents. Here are some handy uses for this new functionality:

Search for pets with terms like "cat" or "animal."

Search for songs by artist, album name, or title.

Find an airline ticket by point of departure or destination.

Search documents by the date they were created or last modified.

Find photos by the location where they were shot.

Unlike Google Photos, Smart Search in Files can't locate people by name even if you added them to Photos, as the app works fully offline on your device. It only periodically deep scans your files, so recently added media may not be searchable by content. Google says Smart Search may take a few days after you installed the latest update to perform a full scan. If it's unavailable after a few days, Smart Search may not yet be accessible on your device.

A fresh way to search

Even with these limitations, Smart Search is a welcome addition to an already excellent file manager, and Google has promised more to come in the future. For tips on how to use another Google file manager, check out our guide on uploading videos to Google Drive.