Summary Files by Google will soon allow users to compress or ZIP files, expanding functionality for easier file sharing.

The Favorites folder will now be renamed to Starred, and users can pin folders to the Collections folder.

A new layout change may bring the Collections folder to the top of the app's home screen, swapping positions with the Categories folder.

Files by Google, or Google Files, as many like to call it, is a file management service of the highest caliber. It was launched back in 2017 to complement Android's built-in Files app, and make it easy for users to store important files in specific folders, back them up to Google Drive, optimize and clean up space on their devices.

The app also automatically categorizes files as downloads, images, videos, audio, documents, and more, and even allows you to lock some behind a secure folder.

In a bid to increase the app's user appeal, the app seems to be getting ready for a functionality boost. As revealed by Android Authority after tearing down the Files by Google version 1.4237.652465286.1-release APK, the application will soon allow you to compress or ZIP files natively.

The app can already unzip files and folders, but an option to ZIP or compress them would further boost the app's functionality, making it easier for users to share big files on the go.

Source: Android Authority

Further, as it stands, the Collections folder on the app's homepage only offers two tiles, one for Starred files and a Safe Folder. For reference, the Starred folder used to be called Favorites up until May 2024. With the new update, you'll be able to add more folders to Collections with a new Pin to collection button, as seen in the screenshots above. It's worth noting that you'll only be able to pin folders, and not individual files. Regardless, it should make frequently used folders easier to acces.

A new layout might be on the horizon

Source: Android Authority

The teardown also revealed a minor new design change that would bring the Collections folder up top on the app's home screen. As it stands now, the Categories folder sits up top, followed by Collections and 'All Storage.' With the new update, Google is swapping Collections and Categories.

It's worth noting that these features are not currently available in the stable version of Files by Google, and it is unclear if and when they might roll out. Android Authority suggests that the 'Compress' and 'Pin to collections' buttons aren't functional in the beta version yet, indicating that Google is still polishing them before a potential rollout.