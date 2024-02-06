Summary The latest update to Google's Files app removes the tabs in the bottom bar, freeing up more screen space for content browsing.

Staying organized on Android is straightforward, thanks to the slew of file management apps which get right down to business. Several custom ROMs have their own file managers integrated, but Google’s Files app is among our favorites for several reasons. For one, the app ties in nicely with other Google apps, especially noticeable on Pixel phones, and it also receives regular updates. The latest one gets rid of hte tabs in the bottom bar, and it’s not as bad as it sounds.

Gmail efficiently uses its bottom bar to let you switch between emails and Google Chat, and the bottom bar is visible on many other Google apps too. In recent versions of the Files app, the Browse tab opens up by default, flanked by the Clean tab on the left, and Nearby Share on the right in the bottom bar. However, a post in the Google News group on Telegram reveals many updates in the latest app update delivered through the Play Store.

Upon installing the latest stable build (version 1.2424.602139702.0), we first see aggressive half-screen banners cautioning us that Nearby Share will soon become Quick Share, a change first announced at the Galaxy S24 series debut where Google and Samsung announced collaborations on many features such as Circle to Search and AI wallpapers for the new S24 series. The message in the Files app also encourages you to use Nearby Share from the share sheet when sending files, and to use the device settings to define who can share files with you.

The new Files by Google app design eliminates the bottom navigation bar

Additionally, Google has tucked the Clean option into the left-hand sidebar, accessible by tapping the hamburger menu in the upper left corner of the screen. With both Clean and Nearby Share gone, there’s no need for a bottom bar. Google now uses what used to be the Browse tab as the default view when you open Files.

This change frees up more vertical screen space you could use when sifting through content in a list or grid view. Even the Clean option’s new placement makes sense because it's now closer to other options like Bin, used to free up device storage. Since Nearby Share, ahem, Quick Share is in the share sheet when you’re trying to send content, having a tab dedicated to it in the Files app seemed like a waste of space.

This new design is rolling out already, so you should see it after installing the latest update from the Play Store. If there are no pending updates for Google Files, we suggest turning automatic updates on, so you don’t need to check manually every time.