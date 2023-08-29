Summary The Google Files app could be integrating DigiLocker, allowing Indian users to store official documents electronically, eliminating the need for physical copies.

Users will be prompted to connect to DigiLocker, log in, and grant permission for Google Files to access their account, after which the app will download the documents.

This integration is a notable move by Google, as it has apparently opted to bring essential document storage and accessibility to its file manager rather than a wallet app.

Our phones contain our whole lives, and that's only becoming more true by the day. NFC payment apps like Google Wallet are slowly replacing traditional billfolds by eliminating the need to carry credit cards and phasing out physical IDs with region-specific support for government documents. It appears a similar integration could soon be heading to the Google Files app for users in India.

As shared by AssembleDebug on Twitter, Google Files is now in the final stages of DigiLocker integration. If you're not yet acquainted with DigiLocker, it's essentially a digital vault sponsored by the Indian government where citizens can keep their official papers in electronic format.

In a follow-up tweet, AssembleDebug highlighted how the feature might work. A prompt should ask you to "Connect to DigiLocker" when the feature becomes available to you. Then, you'll need to log in to the DigiLocker website and grant permission for Google Files to access your account, after which the app will download your documents in the background. Supported documents include Aadhar cards, PAN cards, COVID vaccine records, and drivers licenses.

Samsung Wallet, which used to go by Samsung Pay, had previously added similar DigiLocker capabilities back in February. While it was an obvious choice for a wallet app designed to hold loyalty cards and other things you might need at a moment's notice, Google has made the interesting decision to integrate this functionality into its file manager app. We've yet to see any signs of DigiLocker support being added to Google Wallet.

Beyond DigiLocker support, Google Files has been on a consistent journey of feature enhancements. Recently, we reported on Google's revamping efforts for the Nearby Share functionality within the app, and this followed a redesign of the app's home screen in May. This DigiLocker integration is potentially the most exciting addition, however, as it ensures that vital documents are both easily accessible and securely stored, eliminating the traditional hassles of physical document management and retrieval.