Summary Android 15 optimizes for convenience and simplicity, with Quick Share enhancing file transfers.

Quick Share's Everyone mode enables transfers with non-Google account devices, improving visibility.

Google may add a Receive button to Files app, making Everyone mode easier to access.

Android 15 might seem like a minor update on the surface, but a lot is changing behind the scenes in the way of optimizations for convenience and simplicity. Although not directly related to the system update, Google’s Quick Share utility previously known as Nearby Share also contributes to the simplicity of Android. It isn’t the Apple AirDrop equivalent we hoped for, but Google is still intent on enhancing its visibility and accessibility in the Files app.

Right around the time when Nearby Share was reprised as Quick Share, Google introduced a dedicated client for Windows PCs, making it the go-to file transfer service for millions of people outside Apple’s walled garden with AirDrop support. Quick Share is designed to facilitate transfers without authentication when sharing files between devices signed in to the same Google account, but you need to switch to Everyone mode when sharing files with other devices.

A toggle to enable Everyone mode is readily accessible in the Quick Settings tile for Quick Share in your notification shade, but better placement would benefit the feature’s visibility too. After adding a prominent Quick Share option to the Android Share sheet, Google could soon add a Receive button for its Files app, app tipster @AssembleDebug reports on X (via Android Authority). The researcher notes this shortcut will immediately enable Everyone mode in Quick Share to enhance your device’s visibility for the sender.

Prominent placement should help users

The Receive option shows up as a large rectangular floating action button (FAB) in the lower right corner of the UI for Files version 1.4076.648107679.0 in beta. This FAB joins the relatively smaller square one which activates the document scanner Google hopes you’ll use instead of its recently terminated Stack project.

Remarkably, Google has ensured the new option doesn’t compromise on user privacy, because leaving Everyone mode switched on while you’re in public places leaves your device vulnerable to cyberattacks. IF you don’t receive a transfer or navigate out of the Files app after hitting Receive, Everyone mode should automatically turn off. Secondly, you must accept inbound transfers through an on-screen prompt.

With such features ensuring your security, we cannot wait to see this new feature roll out on Android. Since it was sighted on the app’s beta version in a near-complete state, the wait should be short, provided Google doesn’t shelve the feature indefinitely.